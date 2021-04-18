STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fashion stylist’s wallet stolen, Rs 1 lakh withdrawn

A 39-year-old man who allegedly stole the wallet from a woman’s two-wheeler in Adyar and withdrew Rs 1 lakh using her debit cards has been arrested. 

Published: 18th April 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Cash; Capital; investment
By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 39-year-old man who allegedly stole the wallet from a woman’s two-wheeler in Adyar and withdrew Rs 1 lakh using her debit cards has been arrested. According to police, the accused was identified as Mohamed Imran of Nagalkeni.

Police said he already has a chain snatching case pending against him since 2017. The wallet and cash were seized from him and he was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

The incident happened on April 2, when the victim S Parvathi of Mylapore, a stylist working at a famous apparel retail chain showroom, parked her two-wheeler and rushed to work, leaving her wallet in the unlocked under-seat cabin in a hurry. 

Around 4 pm, she received messages on her phone that Rs 1 lakh has been withdrawn from the account using her ICICI debit card. She soon found her wallet missing from the bike, in which she had also kept the PIN number of the debit card in a chit, said police.

Rs 1 lakh
was withdrawn using the stylist’s debit cards by the accused. Police said he already has a chain snatching case pending against him since 2017. The wallet and cash were seized and he was remanded in judicial custody

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Double mutant variant may trigger intense Covid wave: Karnataka task force member
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
'Chances of dying from COVID is higher than succumbing after taking vaccine': Expert 
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
JEE Mains entrance exam postponed as India registers nearly 2.7 lakh COVID-19 cases
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi, India, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Amid raging second COVID-19 wave, the elderly battle loneliness and anxiety

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
Hospital staff taking bodies of coronavirus victims for cremation in Hyderabad. (Photo S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Global COVID-19 death toll crosses a staggering three million as cases continue to surge in India
Gallery
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp