Fashion stylist’s wallet stolen, Rs 1 lakh withdrawn

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 39-year-old man who allegedly stole the wallet from a woman’s two-wheeler in Adyar and withdrew Rs 1 lakh using her debit cards has been arrested. According to police, the accused was identified as Mohamed Imran of Nagalkeni.

Police said he already has a chain snatching case pending against him since 2017. The wallet and cash were seized from him and he was remanded in judicial custody on Friday.

The incident happened on April 2, when the victim S Parvathi of Mylapore, a stylist working at a famous apparel retail chain showroom, parked her two-wheeler and rushed to work, leaving her wallet in the unlocked under-seat cabin in a hurry.

Around 4 pm, she received messages on her phone that Rs 1 lakh has been withdrawn from the account using her ICICI debit card. She soon found her wallet missing from the bike, in which she had also kept the PIN number of the debit card in a chit, said police.

Rs 1 lakh

was withdrawn using the stylist’s debit cards by the accused. Police said he already has a chain snatching case pending against him since 2017. The wallet and cash were seized and he was remanded in judicial custody