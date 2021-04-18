Summer sun to scorch TN from Tuesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following a brief respite from summer heat, thanks to widespread rains, the mercury level is set to rise again in the State from April 20. The regional meteorological centre has issued temperature rise warning to Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, and Thanjavur districts.

Officials said the maximum temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius. For the next 48 hours, the sky is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be about 36 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius, respectively.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district recorded the highest rainfall of 6 cm followed by Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district at 5 cm. The meteorological office said thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and districts in the Western Ghats till April 19 and dry weather will prevail over the rest of Tamil Nadu.