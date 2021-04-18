Three men end lives in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men died by suicide in different parts of the city on Friday. In the first incident, a 25-year-old man was reported to have been run over by a truck in Tiruvottiyur. However, while combing CCTV footage, it was found that Vinoth, a daily wage labourer from Tiruvottiyur, had allegedly laid himself between the truck wheels.

In another incident, a 47-year-old man committed suicide in Otteri after recording an audio clip on his phone blaming a money lender of harassing him for exorbitant interest for Rs 40,000 he had borrowed. The deceased, D Loganathan, was found hanging in his house.

Lastly, a 28-year-old man jumped to death from a building in Nungambakkam. M Prathap of Theni district was a manager of a movie production firm. On Friday night, he jumped from the terrace in an inebriated state. If in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for Health Department helpline for counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.