TNIE Let's Debate: And the winners of the Junior Debates are...

All participants brought their best foot forward and boy, were we blown away. Congratulations. Revel in your victory until the grand finale.

Published: 18th April 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 04:48 PM

TNIE Let's Debate

By Express News Service

It's time. Let's Debate, by The New Indian Express and Edex Live, facilitated eight invigorating debates in the junior category alone, wherein, various students from class V to VII presented their views on different topics and now, we have the winners...

While the winners were chosen largely on the basis of the marks of the judges, virtual voting took place as well and a score based on the votes polled was also included in the cumulative total. So without further ado, those who have made it past the first finish line are as follows:

Homework should be banned in every school in India

Winner: Advait Anand 
Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan, T Nagar, Chennai

Runner-up: Radha Unmesh Mullay
CHIREC International, Hyderabad

Indian history should be a compulsory core subject from first grade

Winner: Tehniyat Nabi
Stepping Stones High School, Aurangabad

Runner-up: Abhinav Vinay Menon
Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala

Gaming that involves warfare should be banned in India

Winner: Shreeja Mallick
Shiv Nadar School

Runner-up: Annie Josephine Fenol
Bhavan's Vidya Mandir, Kochi

Do we still need to wear school uniforms in India?

Winner: Michelle Theophine
Rajagiri Public School, Kalamassery

Runner-up: Shaurya Swaraan
Sai International School, Bhubaneswar

You learn more on the internet than from a visit to your grandmother's place

Winner: Abhijit Majhi
De Paul School, Berhampur

Runner-up: Vasundra S
Edubba School, Chennai

Instagram's minimum age should be lowered to 10

Winner: Charuhasini Chaitra Madasu
Meridian School, Hyderabad

Runner-up: Anisha Dutta
Delhi Public School, Kolkata

We should replace handwriting with typing in schools

Winner: Anjali Menon
Blooming Buds Bethania English School, Vellithuruthi

Runner-up: Aamir Ahmed 
Bodhi School, Thiruvananthapuram

Cricket should replace hockey as our national sport

Winner: Minerva Siddhi 
DAV Public School, Bhubaneswar

Runner-up: Aarit Kundu 
National Public School, Kalkere

Wild Card entries: 
Khai Jun Divakar, The Choice School, Thiruvalla
Aditya A Gaikwad, RM Shah Public School, Indi

Do note that it's only the winners and the two wildcard entries that go through the next round. So congratulations, dear participants. The way forward will be tough, but you know what they say, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. So brace yourself for the next round and get ready to debate again.

The finale will be aired on May 1.

