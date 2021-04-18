Two-wheeler thieves nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two teens who allegedly stole two-wheelers and mobiles were arrested by Neelankarai police on Saturday. Sasikumar of Palavakkam, who found his expensive bike missing on April 8, had lodged a complaint and suspects were identified with help of CCTV footage. The accused, Ajay (19) and Santhosh (19) of Kannagi Nagar, were secured and the stolen bike was seized.