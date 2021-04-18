Two-wheeler thieves nabbed

CHENNAI: Two teens who allegedly stole two-wheelers and mobiles were arrested by Neelankarai police on Saturday. Sasikumar of Palavakkam, who found his expensive bike missing on April 8, had lodged a complaint and suspects were identified with help of CCTV footage. The accused, Ajay (19) and Santhosh (19) of Kannagi Nagar, were secured and the stolen bike was seized.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.