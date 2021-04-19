Man, daughter among four killed in accidents in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four persons, including a father-daughter duo, were killed in three separate accidents within city limits. The duo died on Saturday evening after their two-wheeler hit a median on the 400-feet Outer Ring Road.

The deceased persons are 40-year-old Bhaskar, a retired police officer, and his 13-year-old daughter Preethi. The incident took place at Morai, Poonamallee traffic investigation police said.

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman was fatally knocked down by a government mofussil bus near a resort on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway in Sriperumbudur. The victim was identified as Saradha.

Similarly, a 30-year-old man, Suresh of Vadapalani, died without responding to treatment after he was knocked down by an over-speeding government bus in Arumbakkam. Police sources said that the incident happened last Sunday.

