Petition seeks action against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for remarks on COVID-19 vaccine

CHENNAI: A petition has been submitted to the Chennai City Police Commissioner seeking action against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his remarks against the COVID-19 vaccine.

A senior police officer said the petition was received on Saturday and has been forwarded to the Additional Commissioner (South) since it falls under his jurisdiction.

On Friday, while addressing the media outside a private hospital in Vadapalani where actor Vivekh was admitted, he claimed that there was no clarity about the ingredients of the vaccine and blamed the Health Secretary for misleading people.

Mansoor also commented that mediapersons should not wear masks. He said that the government is forcing people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

"If Vivekh had not taken the vaccine, he would have lived. During my election campaign I have slept on the streets, shared food with beggars and I haven’t contracted the virus. Masks shouldn't be made compulsory by the government,” he had said.