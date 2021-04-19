Three social scientists honoured

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Reetika Khera, Associate Professor at IIT Delhi and Professor Avijit Pathak from the Centre for the Study of Social Systems, School of Social Sciences have been named for the Malcom Adiseshiah Award this year. The award carries a prize money of Rs 1 lakh besides a citation.

The award is given to outstanding social scientists selected by a national level jury specially constituted for this purpose, from the nominations received. Further, V Kalyan Shankar, Associate Professor of the Symbiosis School of Economics, Pune has been named for the Elizabeth Adiseshiah Award which recognises social scientists below the age of 45 years.