Trains partially cancelled in Sullurupeta section

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate engineering works in Chennai - Gudur section, Southern Railway announced that services would be partially disrupted on Monday. The Chennai Beach - Sullurupeta Workmen Special leaving Chennai Beach at 12.40 pm is partially cancelled between Elavur and Sullurupeta.

The trains will run only up to Elavur. The Chennai suburban terminus - Sullurupeta Workmen Special leaving Moore Market Complex at 2.35 pm and 3.30 pm will run only up to Elavur. Similarly, Sullurupeta - Chennai Special leaving Sullurupeta at 3.10 pm and 6.10 pm will leave from Elavur as per scheduled timings. The Sullurupeta - Velachery Workmen Special leaving Sullurupeta at 5.15 pm will run from Gummidipundi as per the scheduled timing, said railways in a statement.