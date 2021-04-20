118 streets in Chennai have more than 10 active COVID-19 cases, biggest cluster in Royapuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 118 streets in Chennai have more than 10 active COVID-19 cases, according to data shared by the city corporation with The New Indian Express.

Royapuram zone has the biggest cluster of 39 streets with more than 10 cases, followed by Teynampet with 32 streets and Thiruvika Nagar with 12 streets.

Officials said the worst COVID-hit streets are in Choolai, Purasawalkam, informal settlements in Kondithope and streets in Chepauk, Triplicane and Mylapore as well.

“The source of infection is hard to find here. Most of those who tested positive go out for work every day and are labourers in areas like Basin Bridge and Choolai,” said a corporation official.

A street must have at least five index cases and 20 contacts to be marked as a containment zone.

Of the 408 streets with more than six cases, 85 are from Teynampet, 69 from Royapuram, 43 from Kodambakkam and 30 each from Alandur and Adyar.

Of the 1996 streets with positive cases in the city, 1470 have more than three cases, with the highest of 234 in Teynampet and 164 in Royapuram.

Presently, Teynampet has the most active cases with 2920, followed by 2840 in Anna Nagar and 2,483 in Thiruvika Nagar.

Officials said that testing has been ramped up here and the civic body is aiming to test up to 20,000 people daily by the end of April.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a high of 3,711 cases with the total active cases at 28,005.