Duo held for murder at MGR Nagar

According to the police, the deceased N Kasi Viswanathan of MGR Nagar, was a house painter.

Published: 20th April 2021 05:49 AM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was allegedly murdered when he was asleep under the influence of alcohol in MGR Nagar on Sunday night and police have picked up two suspects.According to the police, the deceased N Kasi Viswanathan of MGR Nagar, was a house painter. Around 10 pm, passersby noticed him lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. A case was registered and the main suspect M Sundar (37) of MGR Nagar was picked up for interrogation. 

He allegedly admitted that he murdered him along with one V Paramaguru (42) of MGR Nagar. The latter was secured from the pavement at MGR Nagar. Police said that the main accused Sundar had lodged a complaint against the deceased Kasi Viswanathan’s friend V Suresh Kumar in March and a case was registered and the latter arrested.

“On Sunday afternoon, when Sundar and Paramaguru were consuming liquor near Ajantha bus stop, Kasi Viswanathan allegedly reached the spot and threatened Sundar to withdraw the case  and assaulted him. Sundar, who fell unconscious since he was inebriated, woke up around 7 pm and went in search of Kasi Viswanathan along with Paramaguru,” said a police officer. They found him asleep in an autorickshaw on Anna Main Road and hit his head with a hammer before dragging him to the road.

