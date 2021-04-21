Covid jab shortage affects second dose, Chennai residents worried

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to shortage of vaccine, a lot of people are now being forced to travel long distances to get the second dose. Similarly, a few people did not receive receipts for first dose of vaccine, due to which getting a second dose is proving difficult.

A man from Chitlapakkam told Express, “We had taken Covishield vaccine from Haridaspuram health center near Chromepet on March 8. I had registered for second dose on April 21. I went there yesterday and was informed that they did not have the vaccine. They were not even telling us when they would get it.” He further added that when he showed the date and timing he had received, the hospital staff informed they could not do anything about it and requested him to check about vaccine availability daily.

Due to this, his wife had to travel all the way to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Poonamalle High Road, which is in the other corner of the city, to get the vaccine. Similar is the plight of a lot of others. A few people have been telling that registering for second dose is becoming an issue.

“When we are trying to register, it shows as first dose. The data entry is not being maintained properly,” said P Raghavan from Velachery.

This is creating panic. SK Rathnamala from Tambaram said, “For those who took the first dose, second dose must be administered within a stipulated time. However, if there is a shortage, we do not know what to do. Also, we do not know if this will have any ill effects on our health.” There are also complaints on need for staff at hospitals. Many a times, there is only one person to manage a large crowd.

“While people who are currently eligible for the vaccine are running from pillar to post to get it, we doubt how the situation will be once those above 18 start getting it. Though we welcome the decision, the state must be prepared before starting the vaccination drive,” said P Viswanathan from Chitlapakkam.