Daily Covid tests will be increased

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a meeting with field officers on Tuesday, Additional Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, Harmandar Singh said he would increase the number of Covid tests to 25,000 daily. Currently, nearly 15,000 tests are being done.

He said the persons with Covid symptoms who approach private doctors must be instructed to get tested immediately. The additional secretary also ordered immediate action to keep ready at least 15,000 beds in 15 Covid care centres. He also suggested people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.