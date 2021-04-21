Man sexually abuses friend, killed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man murdered his friend after the latter allegedly sexually assaulted him when he was unconscious after they were boozing together on Monday, police said. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rajkumar (40) of Kamarajar Salai in Kodungaiyur. Police said that he lived alone after his wife separated from him years ago and his mother, after a misunderstanding, recently moved to her daughter’s house.

“Rajkumar did not step out of the house on Monday till noon, and his sister Jenifer, who reached the house because he did not return calls, was shocked to find him lying in a pool of blood,” said a police officer.

On information, Kodungaiyur police retrieved his body and sent it for postmortem to the Stanley Government Hospital.

After preliminary inquiries police said he was consuming liquor the previous night with a group from the neighbourhood. They were picked up for interrogation and one of them, S Azharuddin (28), confessed that he beat Rajkumar with a steel rod, police said.

Quoting Azaruddin, police said that Rajkumar invited him for a physical relationship but he refused. After a while all the friends left and only Azaruddin and Rajkumar were left. “However, when Azaruddin was unconscious after consuming liquor, Rajkumar allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Azaruddin, who gained consciousness a few hours later, found himself lying on the floor naked and realised that he was sexually assaulted,” said police. Infuriated, Azaruddin hit Rajkumar on his head with a steel rod from a ceiling fan and fled. Azaruddin was booked for murder and remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.