MGM performs complicated power spiral enteroscopy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MGM Healthcare on Tuesday said it completed a complex procedure called Power Spiral Enteroscopy on a 39-year-old man suffering from small intestinal Crohn’s Disease. Crohn’s Disease can affect any part of the intestine, causing ulcers and narrowing of intestines. The man was diagnosed almost four years ago. The procedure was done on the man, who had severe cramps and bloating.

The patient seemed to get better upon receiving treatment. However, given the recurring nature of disease, the pain returned severely as the ulcers in his small intestine increased. The patient also had difficulty in passing stools, difficulty with his day-to-day activities and lost around 6 kg in four months.

Dr Arulprakash S, Senior Consultant & Clinical Lead- Gastroenterology & Hepatology, MGM Healthcare said, “We knew this was a complicated case. There is no single test to identify or diagnose small intestine problems. Power Spiral Enteroscopy, a novel endoscopic technique, was immediately performed and narrowed part of intestine was dilated. The patient’s condition is stable and he is able to eat and drink without much difficulty.