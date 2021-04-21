Migrant worker on phone falls from 11th floor, dies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old migrant worker died after slipping from the 11th floor of an under-construction building in Kallikuppam in Ambattur. The deceased was identified as Mohan Kumar from Uttar Pradesh.

According to police sources, Kumar and his colleague Ramjith Nishanth (23), also from UP, were employed at the site on Ambattur-Sengundram NH. On Monday around 5 pm, the duo was consuming liquor on the 11th floor.

While Nishanth fell asleep, Kumar started talking to his wife over the phone. Kumar is said to have slipped and died on the spot, police said, adding that an investigation is on. Kumar’s body was sent to Government Kilpauk Hospital for postmortem.