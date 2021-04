Power cut in parts of Chennai on April 22, here's the full list of areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai between 9 am and 2 pm on Thursday (April 22). Supply will be restored ahead of 2 pm if the work is completed, said Tangedco in a statement.

The full list of areas where power will be suspended is as follows:

Avadi area: Battalion I and II, Murugappa Polytechnic, HVF Road, Anna street and above nearby areas.

Taramani and Little Mount area: LDG road, Part Talk office road, Sri nagar colony one part, Thamous nagar, Arockiyamadha street, Pishop colony, Kakkan Puram.

Sothuperumbedu area: Bharathiyar nagar, Nallur, Kumaran nagar, Paneervakkam, Kammar palayam, Part of Sholvaram.

Redhills area: Manish nagar, Kumaran nagar, Ammanthangal, Sothupakkam road, Sun city, Jai Durga nagar, Perungavur panchayat fully.

Thirumullaivoyal area: Veltech, Karpagam nagar, Ganga nagar, Andal nagar, Perumal koil street, Priya nagar and above nearby areas.

Avadi Mittanamalli area: Palavedu road, Gandhi road, Mittanamallee, Muthaputhupet, Sabi nagar, Defence colony, Defence enclave, Elliamman nagar.

Foreshore estate area: Foreshore Estate, Mandaveli, TNHB Quarters, Santhome high road, Karpagam avenue, Kutcheri road, Appu st, Nochikuppam nagar, Thiruvallur pettai and above nearby areas.

Perambur area: Paper mills road, Bunder garden, Siruvallur road, Venus market, Mohamadeen street, SRP North & South, George colony, Subramania thottam, Thanthoniamman koil street, Chinnasamy Raja street, Bissett road and above nearby areas.