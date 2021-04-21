Rooting for revival

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Which tawa is better, iron or cast iron?’, ‘Can we leave cooked food in brass?’, ‘How do we test for the right clayware?’... These were just a few of the many questions that Varishta Sampath was cheerfully answering at the launch of Zishta’s retail store on Monday. Following all COVID-19 protocols, this Bengaluru-based traditional cookware and homeware brand, started by Varishta Sampath, Meera Ramakrishnan and Archish Mathe Madhavan in 2016, opened its first outlet in Chennai at T Nagar. Jostling between the aisles of pots, pans and people, we try to find how minimalism and sustainability have been resurrected in our modern kitchens.

A touch of tradition

As we browse through the assorted collection, the clanking and clinking remind us of our grandmothers’ ancestral kitchens filled with what is now considered antique — soapstone mortar and pestle, cast iron paniyaram chatti, brass idli cooker, clay pots, grinding stone and brass coffee filters. “We’ve been wanting to come to Chennai for the last six months but it got postponed because of the pandemic. We are finally here and there’s been a great response from our loyal clientele here. Presently, out of the 46 artisan clusters we work with, products from 11 clusters are displayed. Clay and cast iron products are fast-moving in the city. We will bring in our other collections based on demand,” says Varishta.

The shop offers a diverse line-up of black pottery from Manipur, reha knives from Kutch, neem kitchen accessories from West Bengal, copperware from Maharashtra, soapstone, cast iron and brass from Tamil Nadu and bronzeware from Kerala. Cookware, segregated based on metal and size, are stacked on shelves for easy identification. “We have some made-to-order signature pieces. For instance, rail adukku is a set of 14 brass utensils with varied functionality to support your cooking during very long rail journeys during those days. Our Sengottai iron dosa tawa is popular too. It’s made of first-grade iron, also known as railway grade iron. It’s time-consuming and available in small quantities. All the products showcased here are curated based on utility value and the nostalgia associated with it,” she elaborates.

Respecting the art and artisan

The trio spends five to six months every year travelling to different villages and identifying artisan clusters that are dying a slow death. With no middlemen involved, the products are directly sourced from artisans and offered to customers. All products are tested at the National Accreditation Board for Testing & Calibration-accredited lab and comply with EU Standards for Restrictions of Hazardous Substances.

“We test the products for the presence of lead, arsenic, cadmium, chromium and mercury which are considered harmful. It’s an expensive and laborious process. We want to ensure that everything that goes out of the shop is safe for consumption. We also intend to document traditional and scientific knowledge of these age-old vessels for future purposes. This is also why our products take a long time to reach the market. They go through in-depth research and testing,” assures Meera.

To ensure they educate the customers, every purchased product comes with leaflets addressing frequently asked questions, maintenance of vessels, what goes into its making, and health significance. “Customers these days are more conscious and well-read. Common queries include the life span of a vessel, seasoning techniques, heat-retaining capacity of vessels (depending on the demographic conditions) and what to and what not to cook (given the nature of the metal). Our website is also a repository of information on all products. Zishta is not just about making mindful choices but backing it up with solid evidence,” shares Varishta.

A purposeful path

Besides cookware, a sizable portion of the store also houses their newly introduced home furnishing and decor. It comprises cane craft and furniture from Assam, Kalamkari carpets from Warangal, copper chimes from Kutch, brass kuthu vilaku from Nachiyar Koil, Madur mats from West Bengal, Usta art from Rajasthan, papier-mache artwork from Kashmir, Bidri craft from Karnataka and Gaurahari stonework from Uttar Pradesh.

“Every craftwork is special and painstaking to make. Bidri involves engraving silver on metal. Madur mats made of dry river grass are said to have a therapeutic effect on the body. The copper chimes are made through a time-consuming process and the size of the bell determines the intensity of sound. The lamps from Nachiyar Koil are custom-made and crafted only on auspicious days. We need to respect the beliefs and ways of working of artisans to build a sustainable relationship. We miss engaging with them because of the travel restrictions,” notes Varishta.

“We’ve been playing up by giving a traditional spin to modern cookware. For instance, you’ll find items like cast-iron skillet and neemwood soup bowls. Besides this, our customers have been requesting us to start a space for seasoning and curing vessels,” she says. As Zishta continues to revive nostalgia, here’s hoping we nurture our modern needs with traditional wisdom.

Head to the store

The shop is open from 10 am to 7 pm on all days except Sunday. Address: 18, Zishta Inc, Weddings & Marigold, 12, Lakshmanan St, T. Nagar. For details, visit Zishta.com

Procure and preserve

Reha is one of the last few villages left in Kutch where knives are made. The cluster today has 22-25 families. The high-quality stainless steel knives are made using the most traditional technique honed over centuries by the artisans.

Eeya chombu by Zishta is made of pure tin which is a metal by itself and not an alloy. With only two artisans remaining who beat pure tin by hand for eight hours to make one vessel, this may soon become just a collector’s item.

Zishta uruli is made by highly skilled artisans of Kerala whose history dates back to thousands of years. These urulis are made using traditional sand-cast techniques and then finished using machine tools to get the finer finish.