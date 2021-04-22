STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Finding undergound realities while filming

In the second edition of Prajnya’s Equality Colloquium Series, Divya Bharathi was set to talk about Gender and Caste on the Silver Screen; from the point of view of a documentary filmmaker.

Published: 22nd April 2021 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Kannalmozhi Kabilan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The documentary Kakkoos one which showed in great detail the extent to which manual scavenging continues to be practised across the state despite the laws against it had a successful run for six months. It was then that Divya Bharathi, its maker, was faced with the first case against it; what followed was, of course, threats, abuses and a taxing legal battle.

This was in 2017. A year later, all it took was a three minute and thirty-second trailer to her second documentary, Orutharum Varela, one that delved into the poor crisis management after the Okhi cyclone and the larger picture of India’s SagarMala project and the dangers it brought in its wake. The first film had garnered the indignation of a Puthiya Tamilagam party man who took offence to the representation of Devendra Kula Vellalars as manual scavengers; not the manual scavenging part that the film was trying to raise awareness about. The second, given the way the investigation was handled, seemed to have earned the wrath of the government itself, keeping the movie from ever reaching any audience. 

In the second edition of Prajnya’s Equality Colloquium Series, Divya Bharathi was set to talk about Gender and Caste on the Silver Screen; from the point of view of a documentary filmmaker. She chose to dive into the learnings and disturbing reality that had come her way in the years of activism, participation in Communist politics and documentary filmmaking and share insights from the ground. When it comes down to one of the primary forms of untouchability that is still being practised often by government bodies themselves in the face of special laws that insist on its erasure and promises rehabilitation for those affected by, where do you begin? By questioning everything, says Divya.

It was only in 2016, during an ad-hoc visit to the Madurai government hospital, that she felt the urge to question it. “Two sanitary workers had died after getting into a septic tank to clean. The people who had sent them there were higher officials in the Madurai Corporation. Comrades from Dalit and leftist organisations had gathered there to protest it. And someone asked me to write a police complaint on the issue. And I had no idea how to. After five years of law school, my place in the party, views on Dalit activism and experience of working among the people got me nowhere.

I didn’t know that the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act could be invoked here; didn’t know much about the law against manual scavenging because I had never had to think about it,” she narrates. She reached out to a senior lawyer for help. Yet, the bodies of the two workers were unceremoniously cremated without any of these provisions making it to the case. They were not even accorded dignity in death, for it took a day’s protest even to get their bodies stored in the freezer. 

As extreme as it sounds, it is the reality of a system that unabashedly banks on the lower castes being there to clean up after it, she suggests. “If you were to see how sewage cleaning happens abroad, you’ll know. It’s in the underground sewage system that chasing scenes happen. Trucks will ply in these pipes. People being sent in will wear hazmat suits like the astronauts we send into space. Namma oorla jetti ah mattum pottu yarakki viduvanga,” she surmises. 

At the intersection of caste and gender, female sanitary workers face their own hoard of problems. Working with acid and bleach all day, numerous women have reported problems in their vagina, uterus and urinary tracts.  This is apart from the host of skin and other damage that comes with handling human excreta, blood and medical waste with bare hands, she details. Sexual abuse is so common that it doesn’t get talked about. It is more so with transgender women, says Divya.

While the law does the bare minimum in the fight against manual scavenging, even that does not translate into execution, says Divya. “Picking up used sanitary napkins by hand does not count as manual scavenging; nor does picking up shit with gloved hands. This is the law. Manual Scavenging Act is supposed to rehabilitative. But, how many families have been rehabilitated? The eight-year-old daughter of a man who died of manual scavenging (documented in Kakkoos) is also cleaning toilets. When I ask for her name, she instinctively answered “kakoos” before giving me her real name. Oore senthu vecha patta peru athu; ava pera marakka vechu irukom. This was in 2018,” she shares. 

Divya’s next documentary is titled Chaatla, delving into the lives of transgender women, outlining their realities. And how it has found ways to break down the regressions of patriarchy and casteism. She talks about how three years of travelling along with some of them allowed her a glimpse into their world where very few caste lines remain and patriarchal norms have no place. It remains to be seen if this documentary will fetch her more trouble, but until then, there’s much to think about, isn’t there?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp