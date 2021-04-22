STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Integrated initiative by Chennai police to help the abandoned, destitutes

Commencing the initiative, city police commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, said, “It’s not just a police initiative.

Published: 22nd April 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai police have launched an initiative to help the abandoned and destitutes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police has launched an initiative to help the abandoned elderly and destitutes with integrated services provided by the Corporation, the Social Welfare Department, Old age homes and NGOs. The initiative named, ‘Kaaval Karangal’, rides along the importance of - Right to Live Human Dignity - mentioned in the Article 21 of the Indian constitution. 

Commencing the initiative, city police commissioner, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, said, “It’s not just a police initiative. It’s a joint initiative from Helpage India, NGOs, Facetagr and Rotary Club. This platform is to help those who are in need of help.” The helpline number 1091, 1098, 1253 and 100 are integrated and calls which are related to identification of abandoned people are shared in the WhatsApp group that consists of people from different governmental and non-governmental agencies.

Personnel will identify any abandoned person and rush them to the nearest hospital if medical assistance is required. The initiative will pull in the nearest available vehicle from an NGO to drive to the hospital and a volunteer who will assist the elderly throughout the medical checkup. After proper medical care, efforts will be made to reunite the person with his or her relatives or family. 

Aggarwal said that the details of missing persons will be uploaded on social media and the Facetagr App for quicker identification. The unclaimed bodies will be buried with dignity with the help of the volunteers who will perform the last rites, said the city police commissioner. 

“From shifting the abandoned person, admitting to the hospital, finding a shelter, identifying a job to sustain livelihood and other services will be done with the initiative, since members of all departments are integrated in one platform with one aim,” said city police PRO, Assistant Commissioner, M S Bhaskar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai police 
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp