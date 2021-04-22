Petition on sewage dumped into irrigation channels

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to file a detailed report on a plea seeking direction to authorities to prevent untreated sewage from being let out into irrigation water channels. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions on the plea moved by a section of farmers from Kumarakuppam village in Villupuram district.

The farmers stated that an irrigation channel flowed through their agricultural fields into a small lake. “This channel also carried away excess rainwater during floods. However, in recent months, the channel has choked at several points owing to untreated sewage that is being let into it.

This has caused great distress to the farming community in our village,” the petition said. The court ordered notice to the State and the Public Works Department. The bench also directed the district officials to carry out an inspection of the irrigation channel. Expanding the plea’s scope, the court then directed the Chief Secretary to file a report on the measures taken to protect irrigation channels from pollution.