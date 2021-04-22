STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Petition on sewage dumped into irrigation channels

However, in recent months, the channel has choked at several points owing to untreated sewage that is being let into it.

Published: 22nd April 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Tanker letting out untreated sewage into a drain. (Photo | Express)

Tanker letting out untreated sewage into a drain. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Chief Secretary to file a detailed report on a plea seeking direction to authorities to prevent untreated sewage from being let out into irrigation water channels. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions on the plea moved by a section of farmers from Kumarakuppam village in Villupuram district.

The farmers stated that an irrigation channel flowed through their agricultural fields into a small lake. “This channel also carried away excess rainwater during floods. However, in recent months, the channel has choked at several points owing to untreated sewage that is being let into it.

This has caused great distress to the farming community in our village,” the petition said. The court ordered notice to the State and the Public Works Department. The bench also directed the district officials to carry out an inspection of the irrigation channel. Expanding the plea’s scope, the court then directed the Chief Secretary to file a report on the measures taken to protect irrigation channels from pollution. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court sewage
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp