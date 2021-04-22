STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pollutants found in pharma giant’s monitoring wells

The committee report, accessed by Express, stated that groundwater  samples were collected from nine locations in and around the Sun Pharma premises.

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The joint committee constituted by the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) to look into allegations of groundwater contamination by Sun Pharma in Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, has found traces of pollutants in the monitoring wells located inside the industry. The committee has also calculated an interim compensation of Rs 58.2 lakh to be levied upon Sun Pharma for the environmental damage caused. 

The committee report, accessed by Express, stated that groundwater  samples were collected from nine locations in and around the Sun Pharma premises. “The water quality analysis of samples from monitoring wells shows presence of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) namely toluene, chlorobenzene, m-xylene and naphthalene indicating that groundwater within the industry premises has been contaminated,” the report added. 

The committee opined that the contamination was due to the operation of solar evaporation pans until November 2013, and damage in this system may have led to seepage and contamination of groundwater. However, Sun Pharma had later installed multi effect evaporation and agitated thin film dryer in order to achieve zero liquid discharge.

“A detailed groundwater study of the area must be undertaken by reputed institutions within six months. The industry shall carry out the remedial measures then suggested to improve the water quality,” the report said. 

Clean chit for surface water
On the impact of industrial effluent on the quality of surface water and sediments of nearby waterbodies , the committee has given a clean chit to Sun Pharma. “An analysis of surface water and sediments collected from waterbodies  such as Pudhupethangal Eri, Hanumankuppam pond, Maduranthangam Eri and Pudhupet village open well shows that there is no specific impact from industrial effluent. The common VOCs resulting from industrial activities were found in below-detectable levels,” the committee said in its report and added that these waterbodies  were located downstream of Vedanthangal lake and there is no charge that the water from these waterbodies  entered Vedanthangal lake.

However, a private study carried out by the Chennai Climate Action Group recently found that both ground and surface water downstream of Sun Pharma, contained pollutants. While dibromochloromethane and dichloromethane were found in all three water samples, including one from an irrigation well, tetrachloroethene and toluene were found in sample taken from a pond downstream of factory and a stream carrying rainwater run-off from the plant. Dichloromethane is declared as a solvent used by Sun Pharma, said Chennai Climate Action Group member Prashant J.

Sun Pharma spokesperson has not yet responded to an email sent by Express on Wednesday. In an earlier statement, the pharma giant had said, “Sun Pharma’s plant at Sathammai village in Maduranthakam has zero liquid discharge system with state-of-the-art waste treatment facility. We also have a solvent recovery plant at the premises for recycling of solvents. The plant adheres to all parameters of the environmental pollution control board.”

For years, farmers in the villages near Sun Pharma have been complaining of depletion of agricultural production and have lodged several plaints with authorities.

