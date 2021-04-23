Chennai builder fined Rs 5 lakh for selling common area

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a landmark order, Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) held a city-based builder guilty of selling common area in the apartment complex to home buyers and imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

The order relates to GKS Technology Park Pvt Ltd building an apartment complex ‘Tulive Viha’, comprising 87 flats, at Anna Nagar East in 2017. The allegation was that the builder sold 230 sq ft of common area to the owners of two apartments receiving a sum of Rs 17.25 lakh. Challenging this, one of the aggrieved flat owners K Balasubramaniyam had approached TNRERA.

The authority, comprising chairman K Gnanadesikan, members S Manohar and V Jeyakumar, said the builder has no right or authority to sell the corridor space constituting common areas to any individual allottee. The authority imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on the builder to be paid before May 31 and also asked the builder to pay the Rs 17.25 lakh collected back to the buyers of the common area.