Chennaiites with mild Covid symptoms urged not to rush to bigger govt hospitals 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Friday urged the city residents not to rush to bigger government tertiary hospitals if they are Covid positive and have only mild symptoms.

“People must avoid going to tertiary hospitals such as RGGGH, Stanley GH, Omandurar, or KMCH by themselves if they have mind symptoms. Only if you have severe symptoms, call the 108 ambulances and they will take you to these hospitals,” said Prakash.

Prakash has also said that directives have been given to the tertiary hospitals not to admit patients with mild symptoms. “As mild patients are crowding the bigger hospitals, doctors are not able to give attention to the critical patients,” he said.

Even the private hospitals have been told only to admit severe patients, Prakash further said.

He suggested that once a person tests positive for Covid-19, the results would reach the corporation. “A health officer may call you and request you to come to the civic body’s screening centre. You can come by yourself or in the vehicle the GCC provides,” Prakash said.

He said that patient’s pulse, blood count, and X-Ray will be taken and they will be guided whether they can be at home or needs admission. “Majority people require only home quarantine,” said Prakash.

For mild patients, a 10-day home quarantine will be sufficient, he added.

Prakash said Chennai may see the peak at the mid of May. “Cases are increasing nationwide and experts say that the peak will be at the mid-May.”