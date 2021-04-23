STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennaiites with mild Covid symptoms urged not to rush to bigger govt hospitals 

A health officer may call you and request you to come to the civic body’s screening centre. You can come by yourself or in the vehicle the GCC provides,” corporation Commissioner G Prakash said.

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:39 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collecting swab samples in Chennai on Sunday | Ashwin Prasath

A health worker collecting swab samples in Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI corporation Commissioner G Prakash on Friday urged the city residents not to rush to bigger government tertiary hospitals if they are Covid positive and have only mild symptoms. 

“People must avoid going to tertiary hospitals such as RGGGH, Stanley GH, Omandurar, or KMCH by themselves if they have mind symptoms. Only if you have severe symptoms, call the 108 ambulances and they will take you to these hospitals,” said Prakash. 

Prakash has also said that directives have been given to the tertiary hospitals not to admit patients with mild symptoms. “As mild patients are crowding the bigger hospitals, doctors are not able to give attention to the critical patients,” he said. 

ALSO READ | Chennai may reach over 19,000 daily COVID cases by mid-May, shows epidemiologist's model

Even the private hospitals have been told only to admit severe patients, Prakash further said. 

He suggested that once a person tests positive for Covid-19, the results would reach the corporation. “A health officer may call you and request you to come to the civic body’s screening centre. You can come by yourself or in the vehicle the GCC provides,” Prakash said. 

He said that patient’s pulse, blood count, and X-Ray will be taken and they will be guided whether they can be at home or needs admission. “Majority people require only home quarantine,” said Prakash. 

For mild patients, a 10-day home quarantine will be sufficient, he added. 

Prakash said Chennai may see the peak at the mid of May. “Cases are increasing nationwide and experts say that the peak will be at the mid-May.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID cases mild symptoms government tertiary hospitals
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp