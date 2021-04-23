Days after Ambedkar Jayanti, video of youth clashing surfaces; 8 booked

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a video of a violent clash between youth in Kancheepuram went viral on social media, police have booked eight persons. The video clip shows a group of youth attacking a youngster, who strikes them back with an iron rod. The incident allegedly happened at the Walajabad Bus Stand on April 14 when the youth were taking part in birth anniversary celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Police sources termed it as an ego clash. “They all wanted to garland the Ambedkar’s statue. A verbal argument over not extending the invitation to a few persons angered some and the issue escalated into a physical fight,” sources said.

Police booked eight persons while naming Manikandan (25), who beat the gang with an iron rod in defence, as the main accused. All of them have been remanded in judicial custody. Police sources said that the SC/ST Atrocities Act has not been invoked as all of them belonged to the same community.