Looking beyond pay and perks

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennaiites, when seeking a good employer, look beyond pay and perks. They give more weight to other factors such as flexible working hours, workforce diversity and give more importance to a good HRHR policy and equal opportunity and diversity at the workplace.

This revelation has come to fore in a survey by the Mahindra Group, “Mahindra Good Business Study”. The study was conducted to assess perceptions about “good business” from consumers, investors, and employees from 10 cities, including Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Over 2,000 respondents were interviewed over phone.

According to the study, 85% people from Chennai strongly believe that along with financial metrics of a business, the company’s contribution to society also matters. The study cited that at least 60% of the Chennai respondents would also reject a job offer if they did not consider the business to be a ‘good’ one, in their opinion.

From an investment perspective, respondents from Chennai looked at criteria such as the ‘business model’ and ‘leadership’ while investing in a business. Moreover, 91% of the Chennai respondents said they would never invest in a company which they did not believe to be a ‘Good Business’.

Ruzbeh Irani, president of Group Human Resources said, “Our study provides unique insights into ‘Good Business’. While some cities emphasise development and growth, others are focused on sustainability and the environment.”