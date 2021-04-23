Stray dogs dig out body on beach; four men nabbed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After stray dogs dug out a body in the beach in Royapuram on Wednesday afternoon, police identified the deceased as Selvakumar (24), who was absconding after being booked in an assault case.

Police sources said that the dogs partially dug out the body and were feeding on it, when a fisherman who went to relieve himself saw the corpse and informed the police. A team rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

During the investigation, police found that the man, a daily-wage labourer and resident of Thazhankuppam, was murdered a week ago. Along with four others, police said he was absconding after they were booked by Ennore police in a case for assaulting a shopkeeper there.

Four persons were arrested and remanded on suspicion of murdering Selvakumar, while a hunt is on for three other suspects. Police sources suspect that the four might have killed Selvakumar after he wanted to surrender in the assault case.