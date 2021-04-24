STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai lockdown: Home nurses, caretakers confused about work commute

Officials said that permissions for caretakers to commute can be sought from the local corporation office or police stations.

Published: 24th April 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

People buying groceries , fruits and vegetables at a super market in Egmore. (Photo | EPS)

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the first full lockdown on Sunday, senior citizens, disabled persons, and others who require nurses or attenders to provide home-based care are confused if their caretakers will be allowed to 
commute during the day.

Last year, when Chennai went under complete lockdown, the city corporation had issued passes to these caretakers. However, no such official announcement has been made to issue special passes to caretakers this year. 

R Bala, an 86-year-old woman from Adyar, told The New Indian Express that she has hired a nurse and a cook who she depends on. "I live alone and I cannot cook for myself. I need assistance to even move around the house. I don't know how I'll manage without them on Sunday," she said adding that she cannot travel to the local authorities either.

Renuka, a caretaker living in Saidapet, travels to T Nagar every day. She takes care of a 74-year woman who is bedridden and immobile. "There is no public transport. I will have to ask my husband to drop me off there. I don't know what I will say if the police stop us," she said.

Speaking to Express, a senior official from the city corporation said while the authorities have not made any provision for special passes yet, people can independently seek permission from the local police station or corporation office. "Last year, a lot of people came to us asking for passes. So we issued them. Till then people can simply get permission from the authorities nearby," the official said.

The nurses who have their identity cards will be allowed to commute if they simply produce it, he added.
 

