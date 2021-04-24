CPF can be turned to GPF scheme: HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday held government employees can convert their Contributory Provident Fund (CPF) scheme to that of General Provident Fund (GPF) and avail themselves of pension in accordance with the Central Civil Service (Pension) Rules, 1972.

Justice M Parthiban gave the ruling while allowing a batch o petitions from Dr Kishore K Johan and eight others challenging an order dated November 18, 2019 of the Education Department of Puducherry, which denied the conversion.

The court set aside the impugned order denying conversion as illegal, unreasonable, discriminatory and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution. The judge directed the Education Department to bring the petitioners within eight weeks, under the then GPF scheme for the purpose of grant of pension in accordance with CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972.