EPFO-Ambattur just a phone call away  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking note of the rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the regional provident fund commissioner (Gr-I) of EPFO-Ambattur region, Saurabh Swami has suspended direct public interaction at the Ambattur office from April 26 until further notice.

People can contact the office by dialling the following numbers: 044-26350080, 26350110, 26350120, 7598846548, 7010106930 and 701016529. Members can also register for a call back option through using the WhatsApp auto responder 8903766548 or send messages through the official twitter handle and facebook page. For submitting documents, drop box facilities can be used.