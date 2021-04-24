Faith, tranquility & defeating negative thoughts... all in a book

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Life is full of vicissitudes. There are good and bad days. Only a robust mind and consciousness can grapple with the darker side and look out for brightness, writes Ravi Valluri, who recently took charge as the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Southern Railway, in his latest book, ‘Magic of the Mind’.

While the past four years went by professionally bright for the author, personally he was undergoing a dark phase. Valluri’s father had passed away in 2018 and he lost his mother to Covid-19 recently. The book talks about his experience during the phase and what one should look out for.

“The 218-page book is divided into nine segments. It begins with ‘stretching into infinity’ where we talk about yoga, pranayama, etc., and then it is followed by ‘life in the times of corona’ and the third part is an ode to my parents. In this segment, you will read about the ways to overcome grief and bereavement,” the 59-year-old said. Other segments in the book include diving into faith, ways to attain tranquility of mind, about dark channels within our personality, the ‘monkey’ mind, ways to vanquish negative thoughts.

“We have around 60,000 thoughts per day and most of them are negative in nature. Very few people are robust enough to have happy thoughts all the time. The book will teach ways in which one can achieve this,” explained Valluri.

He added that his favourite chapters in the book are ‘Jostling With Corona’ and ‘An Ode To My Parents’. The former chapter talks about how the pandemic spread, the migrant labourers moved and steps one must take in such circumstances. Explaining the outline, Valluri said the book revolves around the thought that life is not always hunky-dory. Both crests and troughs keep happening.

(Magic of the Mind, priced at Rs 199, can be purchased at www.amazon.in)