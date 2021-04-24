Khat leaves worth Rs 1.17 crore seized, 1 held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A recent bid to smuggle khat leaves – a banned stimulant drug – weighing 46.8 kg and estimated to be worth Rs 1.17 crore, was foiled by the Air Customs. A 27-year-old aeronautical engineer working in a city-based I-T company has been arrested.

Five parcels from Nairobi were held back at the Foreign Post Office. “The first parcel was declared to be containing ‘flower vases’. On opening, 11 wooden vases wrapped in white foam sheets were found.

Each vase was found to be sealed, and on opening the top, a pink polybag was found inside which, khat leaves were concealed,” said Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary. On opening other parcels, a silver, opaque polybag was found inside which five pink polybags containing dried leaves suspected to be khat leaves were concealed.