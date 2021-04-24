Parties asked to nominate more representatives for vote counting

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As no person with Covid symptoms will be allowed inside counting centres, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked political parties to submit names of more persons to be present during the vote counting on May 2.

While the Health Department is yet to decide on conducting RT-PCR tests for those taking part in the counting, the poll panel said that the process will be held as per revised Covid safety protocols issued by respective State governments. “If a political party representative’s body temperature is above the prescribed limit, he or she will not be allowed inside the counting centre.

So, the District Electoral Officers have asked the contestants to nominate more persons for the process,” said Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, adding that the counting of votes would not be deferred in view of surge in Covid cases.

Speaking to press persons on Friday, Sahoo said that the government will issue detailed safety guidelines for vote counting within a few days, and accordingly the ECI will commence preparatory works. “Political parties have urged us not to reduce the number of counting tables as that might delay the result declaration.

We will decide on the number of tables considering the size of rooms and number of EVMs,” he added. Another ECI official said that media organisations have also been asked to submit names of more persons, for alternatively covering the counting procedures.