Suresh Krishn new president of TN Credai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suresh Krishn became the sixth President of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) Tamil Nadu, which has a strength of over 294 active associates, augmenting the common interest of the developers’ fraternity Credai Tamil Nadu represents five significant city chapters which include Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Trichy and Erode.

Speaking on the occasion, Suresh Krishn said that the demand for housing is here to stay. He added that Construction and real estate development will play a significant role in the future of Indian Economy. “The focus of the Association is to be a conduit between the Developers’ fraternity and the Government to promote Housing and Real Estate Development network under one umbrella and establish smooth flow of business,” he said in a statement.