Two more police personnel succumb to COVID-19 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two more police personnel reportedly succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, making it three deaths in a span of 24 hours.

S Murugesan (51) of MKB Nagar, a head constable with SB-CID and posted at DGP office, had been admitted to a private hospital with breathing issues on April 15 and was shifted to Government Stanley Hospital after he tested positive for the virus on April 19.

While he was on ventilator support in the Covid ICU unit, he tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday morning. However, he developed complications a few hours later and died on Friday night.

Similarly, a 38-year-old police head constable with the Anna Nagar traffic investigation wing died of COVID-19 in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased S Maharajan tested positive on April 14 and had been admitted to Omandurar Government Hospital. However, he died around 5 am on Saturday.