DVAC told to file report on corruption charge against MLA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has issued a notice to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption (DVAC) to file a detailed report on a plea alleging that T Nagar MLA misappropriated funds from the Assembly constituency development fund.

The issue pertains to activist BR Aravindakshan filing a petition alleging that MLA B Sathyanarayanan, with the connivance of Greater Chennai Corporation officials, committed criminal misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 2 crore by diverting it to other infrastructure works.

According to the petitioner, the documents he accessed through the Right to Information Act stated that in 2017-18, the allotment through the Member of Legislative Assembly Constituency Development Scheme for the T Nagar legislator was Rs 2 crore. As per rules, the MLA was allotted funds for carrying out “water supply works” for the year on account of deficit rainfall that was recorded in the State.

In the allocation, Rs 1.01 crore was to be utilised for the purpose. However, the MLA in 2017-18 allegedly allotted funds to the tune of Rs 1.39 crore for the development of 22 roads in the locality. “Even in the recommendation letter dated January 11, 2018, the Commissioner of Chennai Corporation has put a note that all works in Zone 10 have to follow the guidelines of 2017-18,” the petitioner stressed.

The petitioner hence sought for the court to direct the DVAC to probe the allegations. Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan, admitting the plea, issued a notice to the DVAC and adjourned the plea by two weeks.