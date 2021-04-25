STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online summer camps gaining popularity

Shortly after the State government banned all summer camps for children, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, enrollment for online summer camps has shot up.

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Shortly after the State government banned all summer camps for children, in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases, enrollment for online summer camps has shot up. With the sweltering heat outside, parents are more than happy to let children participate in summer camps from the comfort of their houses. Sharamada Rajan wanted to enroll her daughter for art classes.

“There are many art teachers here in Chitlapakkam, where I live. But in art classes there is contact with a lot of surfaces. Finding a painting summer camp online not only made me feel safe, but I was also able to find a very good teacher from Bangalore,” she said.

Nivedita Jha, the global academic head of IonTach Academy in Chennai, also said that finding better tutors has been the best part about moving classes online. “We have many students who enroll from tier- II cities and yet we are able to connect them with the best tutors in the country,” she said. The academy runs virtual summer camps on Magic Maths, Science and Creative Writing, among other things.

“We were sceptical last year if students would enroll. But we had over 70 students enrolling for each summer camp and we launched another batch,” she said. Parvathi Navaneethakrishnan from The Brainbay Eduspark, said that one strategy that has proved successful online is to have small classes with one-on-one interactions. “We connect thousands of teachers and students.

However, we have been having these programmes online for a few years now. So it did not come as a shock to us during the lockdown,” she says. International organisations like British Council too have moved their classes online. Antonius Raghubansie, Director - Learning Services, British Council India, told Express that a strategy that saw success among students was setting up a host of interesting, practical assignments which they complete and bring back to their digital classrooms.

“We have observed that young children are quite excited to bring their assignments for show and tell, in their classrooms,” he said. Madhuri R, a parent from Chennai whose son takes Vedic Math summer classes online, said that she will continue to enroll her son in online educational camps even after the pandemic. “Earlier, we wanted him to go to classes and meet new people. But online he gets access to anything he is interested in, from across the world,” she said.

