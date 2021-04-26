45-min turnaround time at COVID screening centres in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation’s screening centres for Covid-19 cases have been asked to ensure a turnaround time of less than 45 minutes, according to corporation officials.

The corporation recently reintroduced screening/triage centres where persons who test positive are brought in to ascertain the severity of symptoms and sent to home quarantine, Covid care centres or hospitals, based on the assessment.

The turnaround time refers to the time taken for a positive patient to be categorised under any of the above options. Basic tests, including checking cell count and saturation levels, will be done here.