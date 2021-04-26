STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai's COVID care centres filling up fast, 308 streets have more than ten cases

The COVID care centres admit residents who test positive for the virus with mild or moderate symptoms or those who do not have facilities like separate toilets to quarantine at home.

Published: 26th April 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 09:09 PM

A patient on oxygen support being taken on a wheel chair from Covid ward at Kilpauk Medical College, in Chennai. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the Chennai corporation's COVID care centres are far from meeting their full capacity of 11,645 at present, the beds are filling up fast.

On April 18, only 1104 of the total beds were occupied and the number rose to 1900 on April 22. But as on Monday, 2948 beds are occupied -- well over double the number eight days ago.

The COVID care centres admit residents who test positive for the virus with mild or moderate symptoms or those who do not have facilities like separate toilets to quarantine at home.

The city presently has over 31,500 active cases and is testing around 20,000 people a day. The test positivity rate is at 20%. With the city registering 4206 cases on Sunday, the number of cases is expected to further rise by mid-May. Out of the city's estimated total population of 80 lakh, 3.09 lakh have tested positive for the virus so far, of which 4567 deaths have been recorded.

Corporation officials said that vaccination drives and contact tracing are some of the measures that are being intensified to help contain the cases.

308 streets in Chennai have over 10 COVID-19 cases

The number of streets with over 10 COVID-19 cases has gone up from 249 on Friday to 308 on Sunday, according to a release from the corporation's public health department.

Royapuram and Teynampet zones continue to have the most number of streets with over 10 cases with 64 and 65 such streets each.

Similarly, the number of streets having over six COVID-19 cases has gone up from 727 on Friday to 840 as on Sunday.

