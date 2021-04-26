Chitlapakkam, Hasthinapuram residents no longer have to travel far to get COVID jab

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after Express published a report on the plight of the public in the Chitlapakkam and Hasthinapuram areas in getting their second vaccination dose against Covid-19, it has now been made available at the health centre in Haridaspuram. Due to shortage of the vaccine, a lot of people in the locality were forced to travel long distances to get the second and final dose.

Similarly, a few did not receive receipts on receiving their first dose of the vaccine, due to which getting the second dose proved difficult. One of the residents had told Express he had taken Covishield vaccine from the Haridaspuram health centre near Chromepet on March 8.

“I had registered for the second dose on April 21. I went there on April 20 and was informed that they did not have the vaccine. They were not even telling us when they would get it,” he said. When he showed the date he was allotted, staff at the centre said they could not do anything about it and requested him to check the availability of the vaccine daily.

Due to this his wife had to travel all the way to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Poonamallee High Road, which is the other corner of the city, to get the jab. However, following the report, the health centre procured the vaccine and invited the public to get their second dose.

“We are very happy that the health centre immediately took a step. However, the vaccines will still not be sufficient and there is still a shortage. While people who are currently eligible for the vaccine are running from pillar to post to get it, we wonder how the situation will be once those above 18 years of age start getting it,” said P Viswanathan, a resident of Chitlapakkam.