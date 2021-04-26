STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chitlapakkam, Hasthinapuram residents no longer have to travel far to get COVID jab

Due to shortage of the vaccine, a lot of people in the locality were forced to travel long distances to get the second and final dose.

Published: 26th April 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

vaccine tourism

For representational purposes

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Days after Express published a report on the plight of the public in the Chitlapakkam and Hasthinapuram areas in getting their second vaccination dose against Covid-19, it has now been made available at the health centre in Haridaspuram. Due to shortage of the vaccine, a lot of people in the locality were forced to travel long distances to get the second and final dose.

Similarly, a few did not receive receipts on receiving their first dose of the vaccine, due to which getting the second dose proved difficult. One of the residents had told Express he had taken Covishield vaccine from the Haridaspuram health centre near Chromepet on March 8.

“I had registered for the second dose on April 21. I went there on April 20 and was informed that they did not have the vaccine. They were not even telling us when they would get it,” he said. When he showed the date he was allotted, staff at the centre said they could not do anything about it and requested him to check the availability of the vaccine daily.

Due to this his wife had to travel all the way to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Poonamallee High Road, which is the other corner of the city, to get the jab. However, following the report, the health centre procured the vaccine and invited the public to get their second dose.

“We are very happy that the health centre immediately took a step. However, the vaccines will still not be sufficient and there is still a shortage. While people who are currently eligible for the vaccine are running from pillar to post to get it, we wonder how the situation will be once those above 18 years of age start getting it,” said P Viswanathan, a resident of Chitlapakkam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID cases covid 19 covid vaccines
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp