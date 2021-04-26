STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

COVID: 1,500 more beds in Chennai GHs to tackle increasing case load

Keeping in mind the rapidly increasing cases, the health department has decided to add 1,500 more beds in government hospitals, in Chennai.

Published: 26th April 2021 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 patient being taken inside Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta MAallick, EPS)

A Covid-19 patient being taken inside Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta MAallick, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Keeping in mind the rapidly increasing cases, the health department has decided to add 1,500 more beds in government hospitals, in Chennai. There are already 4,368 Covid beds in five government medical college hospitals, including the Corona Hospital in King Institute.

Speaking to Express, Dr R Narayana Babu said, “550 beds in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 250 in Royapettah Hospital, 500 in Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and 200 beds in Government Women and Children’s Hospital in Egmore will be added.” At the RGGGH more beds will be added in Tower-1 and Tower-11 blocks, Dr Narayana Babu added.

Also, the Directorate of Medical Education passed an order-to shift non-Covid patients in Government Stanley Medical College Hospital super-specialty block to Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate- so that the super specialty block can be converted as Covid block.

In his order Dr R Narayana Babu said, “Owing to the rapid increase of Covid patients in the State, the Dean of Government Stanley Hospital, Chennai is permitted to shift non-Covid patients who require Super Speciality treatment to the Tamil Nadu Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar and also convert the Super Specialty Block into a Covid block until further orders.” Meanwhile, Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital said, “ The hospital is planning to add 50 more beds after putting in oxygen points.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp