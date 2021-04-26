COVID: 1,500 more beds in Chennai GHs to tackle increasing case load

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Keeping in mind the rapidly increasing cases, the health department has decided to add 1,500 more beds in government hospitals, in Chennai. There are already 4,368 Covid beds in five government medical college hospitals, including the Corona Hospital in King Institute.

Speaking to Express, Dr R Narayana Babu said, “550 beds in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, 250 in Royapettah Hospital, 500 in Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and 200 beds in Government Women and Children’s Hospital in Egmore will be added.” At the RGGGH more beds will be added in Tower-1 and Tower-11 blocks, Dr Narayana Babu added.

Also, the Directorate of Medical Education passed an order-to shift non-Covid patients in Government Stanley Medical College Hospital super-specialty block to Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate- so that the super specialty block can be converted as Covid block.

In his order Dr R Narayana Babu said, “Owing to the rapid increase of Covid patients in the State, the Dean of Government Stanley Hospital, Chennai is permitted to shift non-Covid patients who require Super Speciality treatment to the Tamil Nadu Multi Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar and also convert the Super Specialty Block into a Covid block until further orders.” Meanwhile, Dr P Vasanthamani, Dean, Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital said, “ The hospital is planning to add 50 more beds after putting in oxygen points.”