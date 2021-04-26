COVID-19 spike: Now, fish and meat stalls in Chennai to remain shut on Saturdays too

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fish markets, fish stalls, and meat stalls that are already shut on Sundays will now remain closed on Saturdays too. The Tamil Nadu government on Monday passed the order as part of the Covid 19 control measures.

Since a complete lockdown is enforced on Sundays, huge crowds were witnessed on Saturdays in fish and meat stalls, flouting social distancing norms. As many families prefer to consume meat on Sunday, last week they stocked up on Saturday. Now with the new government order, they may have to purchase on Friday itself.

Considering the spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, all meat and seafood stalls will remain closed on Saturdays and action will be initiated against the violators, the government order said.