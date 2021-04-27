STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid care centres fill up fast, new vaccination centres opened

Published: 27th April 2021 05:48 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While the city corporation’s Covid Care Centres are far from meeting their full capacity of 11,645 at present, the beds are filling up fast. On April 18, only 1,104 of total beds were occupied and the number rose to 1,900 on April 22. As on Monday, after only eight days since April 18, there are 2,948 beds that are occupied - well over double the number.

The CCCs admit city residents who are Covid-positive with mild or moderate symptoms or those who do not have facilities like separate toilets to quarantine at home. The city presently has over 31,500 active cases and is testing around 20,000 people a day. The test positivity rate is at 20%. With the city registering 4,206 cases on Sunday, the number of cases is expected to further rise by mid-May. Out of the city’s estimated total population of 80 lakhs, 3.09 lakhs have tested positive for the virus so far and 4,567 deaths have been recorded.Corporation officials said that vaccination drives and contact tracing are some of the measures that are being intensified to help contain the cases.

Temporary centres

The corporation has opened 15 temporary Covid vaccination centres — one in each zone. While both Covishield and Covaxin are to be available in these centres, Covaxin will only be available for those who are due for second doses due to shortage of supply.

