Finding focus in fasion

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nanditha, a student of Gurukulam, an integrated centre for children with special needs, was hardly five years old when she picked a cylindrical pencil box, placed the face of a stuffed doll over the lid and went on to fashion a frock for the makeshift doll. “Nanditha was diagnosed with autism when she was a little over a year old. Back then, she would hardly communicate and often spent time with herself and be in a world of her own. It was during this phase, we saw our five-year-old create a dress albeit it being for a pencil box-turned-doll. It came as a surprise to us,” recalls Gandhimathi, Nanditha’s mother.

Now, eight years later, the 13-year-old has launched her fashion label, Nanditha’s (under Gurukulam’s wing), with support from her parents, school management, teachers and a few city-based designers. “I would be exaggerating if I said it was a ‘dream come true’. Every day is not typical for those on the spectrum and the interests keep changing. The truth is that Nanditha doesn’t even realise her feat. But, all I know is that she has been enjoying the process of creating new designs and decking dolls with it. This has been one interest that has remained a constant in her life. It’s wonderful that her designs have been translated into tangible fashion and modelled by inspirational people,” shares Mathi.

Launched on April 2, the first collection of clothes designed by Nandhitha, in collaboration with fashion stylist Abinaya Subramani, was modelled on singer Maalavika Sundar, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, journalist Dhanya Rajendran and actor-entrepreneur Samyuktha Shanmughanathan. The designs, after they were posted on their social media handles, have started receiving enquiries.

Maalavika Sundar

Supriya, one of the trustees of Gurukulam says that one of the primary ideas behind enabling such a venture was to empower children with special needs. “The children in our school are exposed to different opportunities and possibilities. This way, holistic development is achieved and they are enabled to step into the future on their terms. Having such a venture will not only make them an integral part of the decision-making processes and give a sense of ownership but will also enable financial independence,” shares Supriya.

The label was launched by fashion stylists and designers Rehana Basheer, Rubeena Afroz and Prajanya Anand. “One of the guests shared their interest in launching Nanditha’s design as part of their next collection, while Rehana invited Nanditha to her boutique to experience the method of making clothes real-time. Almost a week back, we took Nanditha to Rehana’s boutique where she was given the space to explore and dabble with designs and styles on a mannequin. This is the idea — to bridge the gap between dreams of children with special needs and the outside world,” she says.

While Nanditha is unaware of her accomplishment yet, Mathi is of the opinion that sometimes unawareness is bliss. “We have been trying to impart structured education on design and sketching to Nanditha and sometimes worry that in the process she might lose her innate creativity. But, it is a leap we have chosen to take. Similarly, we are specific that in the journey of making her talent mainstream, we don’t want her to stop enjoying the path. Over the years, I have seen her grow and evolve — from decking a pencil box with polythene bags and rubber bands, making clothes out of scrap to now, realising her designs into wearable pieces, it has been surreal. We aim to enable her to do what she enjoys and loves. Like every child, she should have the choice to pick her dreams and follow them, without pressure,” says Mathi.

For details, visit Gurukulam’s Instagram page @gurukulam.chennai or call 09841318260