VBHC’s plotted project primed for pre-launch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VBHC Value Homes Private Ltd, one of the most popular real estate brands of India, officially announced the pre-launch of their new project Vaibhava - Oragadam in Chennai. The Vaibhava project is a 28-acre property that comprises of 423 villa plots. The affordable plots that are approved by the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) were recently showcased in Namma Chennai.

The project is strategically situated at the six-lane State Highway-57 that connects the Grand Southern Trunk Road (GST) and 4 National Highway (NH), one of the best locations in Oragadam with connectivity to Chennai city and other upcoming suburban areas. The project is also located at the junction of GST and the proposed Chennai – Salem expressway.Vaibhava project is the first project for affordable plots by VBHC in Chennai.

The plot pricing starts from Rs 9 lakh and the company is providing a special offer price for its early bird bookings of Rs 7.79 lakh for Rs 1,299 per square feet for the first 100 plots. The gated community is a dream come true with ample provision for amenities and play parks for children and even shops for daily essentials.

On this occasion, Ram Walase, managing director & CEO at VBHC Value Homes Pvt Ltd, stated, “Our affordable plots can help people accomplish their dreams of owning a house. Our aim is to provide a budget-friendly range of plotted development. Our experience in developing nine projects in Bengaluru, Chennai, NCR, and Mumbai region helps us delivering value for our customers in the affordable segment.”