After demand for remdesivir skyrockets, TN govt clarifies that it's not a mandatory drug

The State Health Department opened a special counter to sell remdesivir at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Monday. Since then, hundreds of people have been thronging it.

People waiting in a long queue to get Remdesivir at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday | Ashwin prasath

CHENNAI: After demand for remdesivir, an anti-viral drug that doctors use to treat COVID-19 patients, skyrocketed, the Director of Public Health T S Selvavinayagam in a video message said that people should understand that it is not a life-saving drug and is not recommended as a mandatory drug for COVID-19 treatment by the World Health Organisation.

In this situation, unnecessary panic is being created, said the DPH in a two-minute video message released by the Health Department to the media on Wednesday. "Let us understand that not all patients need remdesivir. There is a specific indication to use the drug. It is not going to prevent deaths. It will only reduce the duration of the hospital stay," said Dr Selvavinayagam.

He also said that all government hospitals have sufficient stock of remdesivir purchased through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC).

After private hospitals asked attenders of patients to procure the drug themselves, the Director of Public Health said if private hospitals were not in a position to procure the drug, it would be more difficult for the common man to run around the city and obtain it. So they can refer people either to government institutions or a TNMSC counter where it can be purchased.

"My sincere request is that if it all a person needs the drug, please refer them to a government institution or a TNMSC counter where we can provide the drug. Also, it needs to be understood that it is not a life saving drug and not a mandatory drug as per the WHO," Selvavinayagam said.

The latest COVID-19 treatment protocol issued by AIIMS, ICMR-Covid-19 national task force and the joint monitoring group said that remdesivir can be used in patients with moderate to severe disease within 10 days of the onset of symptoms.

Remdesivir is not to be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home settings, the Union Health Ministry said.

After complaints that the drug was being sold in the black market at an exorbitant cost, the State Health Department opened a special counter for sale of remdesivir at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Monday. Since then, hundreds of people have been thronging the sales counter for the drug every day braving the hot sun.

Some even fainted standing in the serpentine queue. A crowd continued to gather even on Wednesday for the drug.

To purchase the drug at the counter, one needs to submit a request from the treating doctor saying that the patient is sick and is under oxygen support with the name of the hospital, RT PCR positive report, CT scan report showing severe lung involvement and Aadhaar card. The drug will be sold from 10 am to 5pm.

