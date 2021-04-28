STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Apollo Hospital doctors correct abnormal curvature of spine

Doctors at Apollo Hospitals successfully corrected an abnormal curvature of the spine on a 42-year-old woman from the United States of America through a less invasive surgery.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Patient Ms Daniel Fry seen along with Ms Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson Apollo Hospitals Group and Dr Sajan K Hegde Consultant Spine Surgeon, Head of Department of Orthopedics, Apollo Hospitals | Exp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospitals successfully corrected an abnormal curvature of the spine on a 42-year-old woman from the United States of America through a less invasive surgery. A press release said, the patient, Daniel Fry was diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine. She was suffering with the condition for 30 years and was experiencing pain over the past two years.

There was an increase in the deformity gradually. The deformity was detected in her teenage years and had progressed. She consulted several top spine surgeons in the US and all of them suggested fusing her spine and fixing with rods. This would have restricted the mobility of her back and would have stopped her from even running, the press release added.  

She was unable to carry her day-to-day activities. Surgical treatment is often recommended for patients whose curves are greater than 35 degree while they are still at a growing stage, the release added. Traditionally fusion surgical treatment is performed to address this issue, where metal implants are attached to the spine, and then connected to two rods. As compared with the fusion surgery, the fusion-less scoliosis surgery aims to support spine growth and movement.

The conventional treatment also diminishes growth in height as lengthening proceeds. The patient visited the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai on 16 April. “Fusion-less scoliosis surgery takes minimal time, less invasive, cost-effective that preserves motion and function in patients while also decreasing the chance of back pain later in life.

This technique can now be used in idiopathic scoliosis where the deformity is corrected using a flexible cable. These patients can return to full normal activities faster,” said Dr Sajan K Hedge, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Head of Department of Orthopaedics, Apollo Hospitals. The patient is normal now .  Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group was also present during the press meet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Apollo Hospital
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
A nurse fills a syringe with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
One dose of Covid vaccine cuts household spread by up to 50%: UK study
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp