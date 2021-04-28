Apollo Hospital doctors correct abnormal curvature of spine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Apollo Hospitals successfully corrected an abnormal curvature of the spine on a 42-year-old woman from the United States of America through a less invasive surgery. A press release said, the patient, Daniel Fry was diagnosed with idiopathic scoliosis, an abnormal curvature of the spine. She was suffering with the condition for 30 years and was experiencing pain over the past two years.

There was an increase in the deformity gradually. The deformity was detected in her teenage years and had progressed. She consulted several top spine surgeons in the US and all of them suggested fusing her spine and fixing with rods. This would have restricted the mobility of her back and would have stopped her from even running, the press release added.

She was unable to carry her day-to-day activities. Surgical treatment is often recommended for patients whose curves are greater than 35 degree while they are still at a growing stage, the release added. Traditionally fusion surgical treatment is performed to address this issue, where metal implants are attached to the spine, and then connected to two rods. As compared with the fusion surgery, the fusion-less scoliosis surgery aims to support spine growth and movement.

The conventional treatment also diminishes growth in height as lengthening proceeds. The patient visited the Apollo Hospitals, Chennai on 16 April. “Fusion-less scoliosis surgery takes minimal time, less invasive, cost-effective that preserves motion and function in patients while also decreasing the chance of back pain later in life.

This technique can now be used in idiopathic scoliosis where the deformity is corrected using a flexible cable. These patients can return to full normal activities faster,” said Dr Sajan K Hedge, Consultant Spine Surgeon, Head of Department of Orthopaedics, Apollo Hospitals. The patient is normal now . Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group was also present during the press meet.