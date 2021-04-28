Chennai corporation allows private hotels and hospitals to function as Covid care centres

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Private hotels and hospitals in Chennai may start Covid Care Centres of their own with necessary facilities, Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said on Wednesday.

“There is no need for obtaining permissions (from the city corporation), an intimation is enough,” Prakash said.

Those looking to start these care centres may send an email to jagadeesan.gcc@gmail.com.

The charges may be fixed by the concerned private organisation.

At present, Covid care centres are being operated only by the city corporation at no cost to the patient. However, with the city recording 4640 cases on Tuesday and the cases further expected to rise by mid-May, the city corporation’s current capacity of 11,645 beds may fall short of demand.

When a city resident tests positive for Covid 19, he/she will be brought to the city corporation’s triage/screening centres. From here, those with mild or moderate symptoms or those with no facilities like separate rooms or toilets to quarantine at home, maybe admitted to the care centres. The rest will be allowed to quarantine at home or admitted to hospitals based on the severity of their symptoms.