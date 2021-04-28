STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passenger volume drops significantly in Chennai Airport

According to airport officials, even the number of flights which travelled via Chennai has reduced significantly.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:50 AM

Chennai metro

Thermal check and hand sanitizers been used at Chennai Airport Metro station. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of flights have come down and so has the passenger volume in Chennai Airport, following the second wave of pandemic, which has also hit hard New Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

According to an Airport Authority of India (AAI) data accessed by Express, the passenger volume, which crossed more than 26,000 per day in the beginning of April has reduced drastically to around 14,000 per day and could even go down further following the lockdown in the neighbouring Karnataka.

According to airport officials, even the number of flights which travelled via Chennai has reduced significantly. By the start of this month, around 250 flights touched Chennai airport, and now it has dropped to 180.

While the international flights which were operating under the ‘air bubble agreement’ have cancelled their operations, flights from Doha, Sharjah, and Dubai are still flying.  The dip is attributed to night curfew and Sunday lockdown.

