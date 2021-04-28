STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PIL on SHRC chairperson selection binned

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of a former judge of the court into the State Human Rights Commission.

Published: 28th April 2021 05:47 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of a former judge of the court into the State Human Rights Commission. The issue pertains to petitions moved alleging that due procedure was not followed in the selection process of the SHRC chairman.

The State during December 2020 had appointed former High Court justice S Baskaran as the Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission. The State argued that none of the rules were violated and the government orders circulated in 2019 clearly state that the SHRC appointments made can have a retired HC judge. It isn’t necessary for the Chief Justice to be consulted.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy dismissed the plea observing that the entire petition is utterly misconceived and such a frivolous petition takes substantial court time.

